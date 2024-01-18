Partnership Addresses Greenbelt Lighting Concerns

GREEN RIVER – A partnership between multiple groups works to address lighting concerns along the Greenbelt in Green River.

One of the issues highlighted in the 2021 Greenbelt Master Plan survey was a need for better lighting on the Greenbelt, both along the path and in the parking areas. The Greenbelt Task Force wrote a $10,000 grant request to the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Recreation District to start a pilot lighting project. After receiving the funds, the task force then sought donors to stretch the grant award while being mindful of local wildlife and light pollution concerns.

Infinity Power and Controls (Infinity) stepped forward with a programable solar light that can shine between 20% and 100% of its capacity on a continual basis. The light could also have motion sensors equipped to activate a brighter light when triggered. The team opted to install one light near the small pavilion on the U.P. Loop Trail to evaluate its function through the winter months. Infinity donated the light and a pole to attach it to, while Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) installed the light pole. Afterward, the light was installed and programmed.

Wesley Austin with Infinity Power and Controls works on the lighting system before attaching it to the pole. Photo courtesy of Tom Wilson.

The light has exceeded the task force’s expectations. Even with shorter winter days, the solar panel is capable of storing enough power to operate the light throughout the night. The light is set at 20% capacity until the motion sensor is tripped, which results in the light switching to full capacity. The lighting system is a learning experience for the task force. At 20%, a person doesn’t notice the light until they are close to the pole, with it still providing enough light to navigate the nearby area safely. The task force has also learned lights will need to be installed closer to the trail for the motion sensor to function.

The lighting team is deciding where to install the lights while seeking additional donations. RMP and D.J. Glass have donated poles for the project, while Infinity has committed to installing the lights once poles are placed. The initial grant estimated between three and 10 lights could be installed with that $10,000 award, however the task force estimates as many as 30 lights can be installed this summer. The task force also seeks additional donations for the project. Residents interested in donating to the cause can contact Tom Wilson at 307-870-8478 or John Freeman at 307-871-0064.