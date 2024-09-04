Partnership Hosts Inaugural Golf Tournament to Benefit Workforce Initiatives

GREEN RIVER – The inaugural Southwest Wyoming Manufacturing Partnership (SWMP) Golf Tournament teed off August 30 in an event the organization says marks a milestone in their efforts to strengthen the manufacturing workforce.

According to the SWMP, the tournament took place at Rolling Green Country Club and plays a crucial role in supporting its initiatives aimed at bridging the gap between industry and education. The tournament raised funds to help students and new career seekers within the manufacturing industry advance their skills and careers. Whether it’s aiding a welder in becoming a certified welder, assisting a diesel mechanic in getting started, or supporting anyone looking to climb a power pole, the SWMP says it is committed to making a positive impact on the local workforce.

“This tournament is more than just a day on the golf course – it’s an investment in the future of the State of Wyoming,” Jed Vigil, a representative of SWMP and employee of Union Wireless, said. “By industry supporting the continued education and certification of our students and neighbors, we are ensuring that Southwest Wyoming remains a leader in providing a qualified workforce.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Participants enjoyed the friendly competition, networking opportunities, and the chance to contribute to a cause that directly benefits the area. Proceeds from the event will be directed toward program development, certification programs, and educational resources that empower individuals in technical roles.

The SWMP Golf Tournament was supported by Union Wireless, Mandros, Genesis Alkali, CraftCo, Simplot, WinSupply, ExxonMobil, Manufacturing Works, Criterium Management Co., Rocky Mountain Power, Freedom Oilfield Services, United Central Industrial Supply and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.