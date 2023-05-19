Patchy Smoke With a High Near 69

Weather Story

Air quality and visibility have been reduced today and this should continue through at least Friday. This is thanks to several large wildfires in northwest portions of Canada. Northerly winds have brought this smoke all the way down into Wyoming.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 69. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 76. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.