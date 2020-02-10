Patricia Ann Garrett (July 8, 1946 – February 7, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS– Patricia Ann Garrett, 73, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Mrs. Garrett died following a sudden illness.

She was born on July 8, 1946 in Centre County, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Sheldon Lowery and Beverly Barrett.

Mrs. Garrett attended schools in Centre County, Pennsylvania and graduated from high school there.

She married James Garrett in Rock Springs on October 4, 1985.

Mrs. Garrett had been employed as a caregiver and was self-employed.

Her interests included sewing, cooking and baking. She was very artistic and enjoyed making pottery, gardening and musicals. She worked at many retail stores over the years and was an impeccable dresser. Mrs. Garrett was an animal lover and rescued many dogs in her lifetime. She also enjoyed chronicling her life.

She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Survivors include her husband James of Rock Springs; four daughters Alysa Linford and husband Sterling of Rock Springs, Tirena Pavelka and husband Curt of Brimfield, Illinois, Tonia Lux and husband Will of Rock Springs, Rebecca Freeman and fiance’ Tim of Buckeye, Arizona; step-daughters Alisandra Ruiz and Venita Dayacamp and husband Warren all of Southern, California; five sisters including Carol Puhl and husband Ernie of Toronto, Canada and Anita Lowery and husband Darin Doty of State College, Pennsylvania; two brothers; eight grandchildren Cassidy Linford, Chance Linford, Chase Linford, Harrison Pavelka, Mason Lux, Kade Lux, Jenesis Werlinger, and Jaxon Freeman; fifteen step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Karen and one brother Dale.

Following cremation, a celebration of her life will be conducted at 3 pm Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 150 Mesa Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the Hall on Sunday, one hour prior to services.

The family of Patricia Ann Garrett respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.