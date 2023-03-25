Patricia Ann LeFaivre (March 30, 1935 – March 23, 2023)

Patricia Ann LeFaivre, 87, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was a long-time resident of Green River, Wyoming and former resident of Laramie, Wyoming.

She was born March 30, 1935 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Freeman Huntley and Madalena Anselmi.

Ms. LeFaivre attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1953 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in teaching at the University of Wyoming.

While attending University of Wyoming, she met and married Robert Charles LeFaivre and they later divorced.

She worked for the Sweetwater County Library in Green River, Wyoming for 30 years and retired in 1998 as the Head Librarian.

Ms. LeFaivre was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She was an avid reader, board game player and very competitive while she was playing.

Patricia had a wonderful sense of fashion and great sense of humor and everyone that knew her loved her. She enjoyed being in Church Choir; traveling; playing bridge and she was very much a social butterfly.

Survivors include one son, Mark LeFaivre and wife Carla (Maldonado) of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Julie Ann LeFaivre of Ocala, Florida; Jeanne and husband Scott Wilks of Kailua, Hawaii, grandchildren, Lexie Cahill and husband Chris; Jamie Knutson; Cheyenne Lindsey-LeFaivre and wife Mariana; Ian Wilks; Zoe Wilks; Haley LeFaivre; Hunter LeFaivre; two great-grandchildren, Allie Cahill; Colin Cahill.

She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Robert Charles LeFaivre and one son, John LeFaivre.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.