Patricia Ann Stinchcomb (July 18, 1943 - July 25, 2026).

Patricia Ann Stinchcomb, 83, beloved mother, grandmother, and community member, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River. She was a 37 year resident of Rock Springs and a former resident of Cheyenne and Wheatland and Perkins, Oklahoma.

Patricia was born on July 18, 1943, in Rock Springs; the daughter of William Jacob and Margaret Zumbrennen. She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a proud graduate of Rock Springs High School in 1961. Driven by her passion for hairstyling, Pat pursued cosmetology education at Hollywood Beauty College in Salt Lake City. Her desire for knowledge led her to further studies at Western Wyoming Community College, Roux Institute of Color in New York City, and Cabrillo College in San Jose, California.

A devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Patricia found great joy and purpose in her faith. She wholeheartedly invested her time in serving her community and church, and was passionate about family history, reading, and cooking. Above all, her family was her greatest treasure and she cherished every moment spent with them.

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Patricia is survived by her two sons, Kenneth Lee Stinchcomb and wife Toni Ann of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Harold Francis Stinchcomb and wife Darnell Eliza of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and two daughters, Terry Lu VanKirk and husband Charles Warren of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Lori Kay Tuley and husband Scott Edward of Duncan, Oklahoma. Her legacy continues through her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Graham Stinchcomb; her parents; one daughter, Stephanie Ann Stinchcomb; four brothers, John A. Zumbrennen, William “Jay” Jacob Zumbrennen, Leon David Zumbrennen, and Terry Ray Zumbrennen; and two grandsons, Christopher Graham VanKirk and Keith William VanKirk.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 am Friday, July 31, 2026 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Patricia’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Patricia Ann Stinchcomb’s vibrant spirit and unwavering love will forever be cherished in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, a lasting testament to a life well-lived.