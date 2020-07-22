Patricia Fitzgerald was born August 10, 1932, in Hudson, Wyo., to Paul and Eleanor McGraw Petro.

The family moved to Rock Springs in 1940. She attended schools in Hudson and Rock Springs, she graduated from the Rock Springs High School in 1950.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

She and Thomas Fitzgerald were married on June 23, 1957. Her Husband passed away in February of 1969.

She was employed at the Wyoming Highway Department and Wyoming Highway Patrol for many years.

She is survived by sons Michael (Paula) Fitzgerald, and Keith Fitzgerald of Rock Springs, one daughter, Susan Fitzgerald of Salt Lake City, Utah. Seven Grandchildren; Brenda Fenhaus of Gillette; Kristen (T.J.), Taylor, and Adam (Kayla) Fitzgerald of Rock Springs; Jonathon (Kristin) Fitzgerald of Evanston; Thomas (Jacqueline) Novotny of Hyattsville, Maryland; and Sarah Davis of Salt Lake City, Utah. Ten Great-grandchildren, Corey and Clara Fenhaus of Gillette; Kaylee Fitzgerald of Evanston; Clayton Davis, Luke Davis, and Tucker Davis of Salt Lake City, Utah; Vivienne Novotny of Hyattsville, Md.; Lincoln Taylor, Harrison Taylor, and Addison Fitzgerald of Rock Springs. One Brother, Ron (Holly) Petro of Aurora, Colo.. Several nieces, nephews and cousins who also survive.

She is proceeded in death by husband Thomas (Tuck), parents Paul and Eleanor Petro, sister Marianne Smith, Nieces Laura Smith and Ellie Newton.

Private family services will be conducted. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 12 pm Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

