Patricia J. Garrey (January 14, 1935- February 27, 2025)

Patricia J. Garrey, a cherished resident of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Born on January 14, 1935, in Deadwood, South Dakota; the daughter of Vernard Durell Mills and Viola Ellen Peyton. Patricia was a beacon of love and resilience to her family and community.

Patricia spent her early years in Newcastle, Wyoming, where she pursued her education. It was in Wyoming where she would later begin her long and fulfilling career as the manager of the Nomad Inn later renamed Days Inn and Kasbah Bar and Restaurant. After retirement from the hospitality industry, she was the owner and operator of Hidden Corner’s Ceramics, a beloved local establishment she managed passionately for 35 years until her retirement in 2017. Known for her creativity and dedication, Patricia’s work in the ceramics industry touched many lives and brought joy to countless individuals.

She was united in matrimony with her beloved husband, Donald Garrey, October 22, 1955 in New Castle, Wyoming,, with whom she shared numerous adventures camping around the United States and Canada. A life rich with love until his passing. Her devotion to family was evident through her unwavering commitment and affection for her children, grandchildren, and growing number of great-grandchildren and pets.

Patricia’s interests were as varied as they were engaging. She was a talented bowler, knitter, and crocheter. Her love for travel and ceramics was only surpassed by the joy she found in spending cherished moments with her family, a joy that extended to her treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her home was often a place of laughter, warmth, and love, reflecting her generous spirit.

Patricia is survived by her loving children: her daughter, Barbara Hodgson of Sheridan, Wyoming Thomas Garrey of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Kenneth Garrey and his wife Cindy of Las Vegas, Nevada; Norman Garrey and his wife Michelle of Rock Springs. She also leaves behind her sister, Cathy Stanton of Rock Springs, as well as eight grandchildren: Jeffrey Ethriedge and his wife Heather; Asa Hodgson and his wife Sherylann; Lance Hodgson; T.J. Garrey and his wife Mary; Kenneth Aaron Garrey and his wife Debra; Austin Gilmore and his wife Julie; Joshua Gilmore and his wife Vanya; Kelsey Tomlinson; Derek Tomlinson. Her legacy continues with eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Patricia’s life enriched the hearts of countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, her devoted husband Donald, and two brothers, Eugene Mills and Ronald “Ronnie” Mills, whose memories she cherished dearly.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor Patricia’s life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends and family are welcome to attend a Vigil Service with Rosary on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will follow in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so one hour prior to the services.

Patricia will be remembered for her vibrant spirit, her kindness, and her unwavering love for her family. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Condolences at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.