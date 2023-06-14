Patricia Johnson (August 18, 1940 – June 8, 2023)

Patricia “Pat” Johnson, 82, passed away June 8, 2023. Pat left this earth the way she lived on it, surrounded by friends and family who loved her. She and Ron made friends wherever they went. Some of those friendships lasted a lifetime, some the length of a meal at a restaurant they stopped at on their travels.

Pat was a mom, sister, wife, grandma, aunt and friend at the same time that she was rocking being a rodeo queen, police dispatcher, women’s advocate, an incomparable bookkeeper and office manager, a stunning nature photographer. She loved kids, keeping a corner of her living room stocked with toys and books for visiting kids of friends, kids she and Ron embraced into their family, their grandkids. Pat and Ron were Grandma and Grandpa to many in their hearts even when sometimes they couldn’t be in person.

Pat lived in Texas, Kansas, Ohio, Oklahoma, Colorado as well as in Belgium, England and Norway. When she met Ron, Wyoming became her place and Pinedale her home, a community she loved, a community that rallied around Pat and Ron these last few years, helping them continue to live the lives they wanted to live as long as they could. Thank you for that.

Pat will be remembered for wearing turtlenecks in the summer, her fabulous taste in cowgirl boots, her beautiful handwriting and her love of her dogs (no cats please!) whom she would never give up looking for, high and low across many miles, to bring them home should they need finding. But mostly, Pat will be remembered for her sweetness, her kindness, her positivity and strength that she leaned into with such grace during her recent struggles.

Please hold close in your sadness the knowledge that Pat loved you, was inspired by you and was lifted up by you.

Patricia Willard Johnson, forever and always, a guiding light.

Memorial services are to be determined.

Condolences can be offered at covillfuneralhome.com.