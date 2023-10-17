Patricia Kay Smith (July 23, 1951 – October 12, 2023)

Patricia Kay Smith, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died following a sudden illness.

She was born July 23, 1951 in Rock Springs; the daughter of Tony Steve Evanoff and Hester Victoria Musgrave.

Patty attended schools in Rock Springs and attended Western Wyoming Community College and received her Certified Nursing Assistant Certificate.

She married Stevan James Smith June 23, 1968 in Manila, Utah; he preceded her in death April 25, 2018.

Patty worked for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for 15 years and retired June 2018 as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren; crocheting; yard work and gambling. Patty was a wonderful caretaker and always willing to giving a helping hand to others. She was an avid reader.

Survivors include two sons, Stevan Smith and wife Denyce; Mickey Smith and wife Meagan; two daughters, Jenny Hale and husband Robbie; Kristi Smith all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Rusty Evanoff of Pueblo, Colorado; Michael Evanoff of Carthage, Texas; one sister, Sally Melvin of Longmont, Colorado; six grandchildren, Ashley Mooneyham and husband Justin; Zac Smith; Dillon Hale; Tanith Smith; Willow Smith; Lennox Smith; two great-grandchildren Decker Mooneyham and Duke Mooneyham; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Hester Evanoff; husband, Stevan Smith; one brother, Willard Evanoff; four sisters, Carol Kirby; Glenda Campbell; Mary Madison; Vicki Walker.

Cremation will take place; there will be no services held at her request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.