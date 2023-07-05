Patricia Lou Summers (August 7, 1952 – June 30, 2023)

Patricia Lou Summers, 70, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Washam, Wyoming, for 23 years and former resident of Herriman, Utah. Mrs. Summers died following a lengthy illness.

She was born August 7, 1952 in Murray, Utah ; the daughter of Floyd Louis Colledge and Laverne Patricia Cross.

Mrs. Summers attended schools in Copperton, Utah and was a 1970 graduate of Bingham High School.

She married Richard Allen Summers in 1977 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mrs. Summers worked for Daggett County Ambulance for 15 years and retired in 2013 as an Emergency Medical Technician.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Patricia loved spending time with her family and friends; crafting; ceramics; embroidery; quilting; sewing; knitting; crocheting; cooking and camping. She and her husband were Camp Hosts for Brownie Lake and Hideout.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Summers of Washam, Wyoming; one son, Dan Hood and wife Candace of Clinton, Utah; two daughters, Michele Johnson Summers of Hemphill, Texas, Brenda Harris and husband Joe of Butte, Montana; two brothers Jay C. Colledge of Mesquite, Nevada, James Colledge and wife Pam of Salt Lake City, Utah; two sisters, Hellen Forbush and husband Ron of Sandy, Utah, Sherrie Andregg and husband Terry of Sandy St. George, Utah; 10 grandchildren, Alice Hood, Avery Hood, Colten Reeves, Tessa Reeves, Job Summers, Faith Summers, Noah Summers, Hope Summers, Chelsea Schock, and Luke Harris; four great-grandchildren, several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Louis and Laverne Colledge; her son, Jeremy Summers; two brothers, Ralph Colledge, Golden Colledge and her fur babies, Misty and Harley.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Patricia’s memory to Shriners Children’s Hospital 1275 East Fairfax Road Salt Lake City, Utah 84103.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com