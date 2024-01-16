Patricia Lyn Henningson (May 12, 1958-October 23, 2023)

Patricia Lyn Henningson, 65, passed away October 23, 2023, at the University of Utah hospital. She was a resident of Green River and a former resident of Manti, Utah.

She was born May 12, 1958, in Lehi, Utah to Maurine and Leroy Baxter.

She married the late Ronald Henningson. They later divorced.

She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her friends and family, including her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed making TikToks with some of the residents where she lived.

Patricia is survived by her three daughters, Chasetity Heaps(Dave) of Evansville, Ashley Ingle of Rock Springs and Jacee Henningson of Rock Springs; two grandsons, Jordon Ingle and Heston Heaps; two granddaughters, Haylee Heaps and Jaidyn Ingle; two great grandsons, Bryor Ingle and Rylen Ingle; two sisters, Kathy(Gaylen) Squire of Manti, Utah, Sami Baxter of Manti, Utah; and one brother, Steve(Donelle) Baxter of Salt Lake City.

Patricia is proceeded in death by her parents; Maurine Baxter and Leroy Baxter.

Cremation has taken place at Utah Simple Cremations. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.