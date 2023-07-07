Patricia Marie (Brown) Krake (November 28, 1934 – January 12, 2023)

The sun has set on an amazing life. Our loving mother, Patricia Marie (Brown) Krake passed away from Alzheimer’s on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the age of 88 at Alden of Des Plaines Memory Care in Illinois.

She was born on November 28, 1934 in Blazon, Wyoming to Sadie (Ylitalo) and Alfred Brown.

She graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1953, and the Colorado School of Floral Design of Denver in 1954.

Pat was married to William Krake in 1956 for 26 years but later divorced and never remarried.

Pat’s most rewarding job was at home raising her girls and keeping house. She enjoyed floral arranging, working at a children’s store and her work editing and proof-reading at the Rocket Miner Newspaper in Rock Springs, Wyoming where she retired in 1999.

She moved to Illinois to be cared for by her daughters and in 2012 she moved to Alden of Des Plaines Memory Care where she loved playing Bingo, listening to Vince sing, and pretend she was proof-reading the newspapers until her memory became jumbled and distant and she couldn’t hold on any longer.

Pat will be remembered for her kind and generous heart, a sharp eye for detail in her work, and through the window blinds, making sure everything was right in her world, and her family was safe.

She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Faun (Guy) Maychszak of Illinois, Kobi (Jeff) Jones of Wisconsin and Tara Fischer of Illinois, step-sister, Patricia Anselmi of Wyoming, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and several nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sadie (Ylitalo) and Alfred Brown, step dad, Clem Tomsik, and sister, Maxine (Brown) Johansen.

Cremation has taken place; a Graveside Service and Inurnment will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

