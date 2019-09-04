Patricia “Pat” Bozner (April 10, 1951 – September 1, 2019)

RELIANCE — Patricia “Pat” Donna Bozner, 68, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was a resident of Reliance, Wyoming for the past 49 years and former resident of Big Piney, Wyoming. Mrs. Bozner died following a month-long battle with cancer.

She was born in Blissville, Arkansas on April 10, 1951, the daughter of Benjamin Harris and Martha Wallace Harris. Mrs. Bozner attended schools in Big Piney, Wyoming and was a graduate of the Big Piney High School with the class of 1969. She attended two years of college and became a Certified Nursing Assistant.

She married Joseph Bozner on June 6, 1970 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She and her husband owned Four Square Builders for 38 years. She also worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for 10 years. Most recently they owned and operated The Corral Bar in Pinedale, WY for 18 years.

Her interests included spending time with her family especially her five precious grandchildren as they were her whole world. She loved to travel, to go antiquing and spending time with her many friends.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph “Joe” Bozner, son; Max Bozner of Reliance; daughter K.C. Ann Bozner Hills of Reliance; two brothers, Sam Harris and Mike Harris; three sisters, Teri Lake, Linda Crabtree and Vicky Harris; five grandchildren, Lorne Hills, Gianna Bozner, Desmond Hills, Sophia Bozner and Joseph Bozner; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law Joseph and Rose Bozner; and one daughter, Kelly Jo Bozner.

Cremation will take place and a service will be held at a later date.


