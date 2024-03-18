Patricia “Pat” Rogers (March 12, 1941 – March 15, 2024)

Patricia “Pat” Rogers passed away March 15, 2024 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was born on March 12,1941 in Terre Haute, Indiana to Charles and Burdetta Slavens.

Pat traveled and lived in Germany, England, and throughout the Continental United States as a young mom. In 2000 Pat was diagnosed with a life threatening illness with a five year life expectancy. Her physician recommended that she not live alone, so at this time she moved to Green River, Wyoming with her daughter and her son in law; Brendalee and Alfonso Linares. Pat cherished the time with her family and how considerate they were as caregivers. In July 2023, health limitation required her to move to the Mission at Castle Rock. This change in residency was difficult until she basked in the thoughtful and compassionate care the staff provided to not only tend to her physically but emotionally as well.

Pat was a member of the Catholic Church.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She enjoyed reading, crocheting blankets for every new family member, spending time with her family, and cuddling her dogs. Pat’s favorite time of the year was Christmas and watching Hallmark movies. Other favorite pastimes were playing card games and bingo, solving puzzles, and going shopping. When QVC was introduced to her she really had a fun time buying treasures.

Pat passed away peacefully surronded by her family at Sweetwater Memorial Hospital in Rock Springs, Wyoming on March 15, 2024.

Survivors include her children: Maryalyce (John), Brendalee (Alfonso), Paul “Butchie”(Bonnie), Patricia”Patty”, and Romona “Mona”(Steve). Pat boasted that she had “24 Grandchildren, several Great Grandchildren, and even Great-Great Grandchildren.”. Other survivors include siblings: Barbara, Sue, Larry, and Sharion not to mention several nieces and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Burdetta Slavens, her siblings: Wilma, Charles, Evelyn, and “Jacky,” daughter Sherry, grandchildren: Patty Annie, Tasha, and Emiliano “Chico” and her beloved dogs Benji and Sophie.

Pat will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.