Patricia “Patsy” Jean Radman (December 4, 1928 – June 7, 2026)

Patricia “Patsy” Jean Radman, 97, cherished mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2026.



She was born December 4, 1928, in the heart of Rock Springs. Patricia spent most of her life in Rock Springs and she was a former resident of South Baxter and Grand Junction, Colorado.



She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1947 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She worked for the Miners Mercantile as a bookkeeper until she married Pete Radman on April 30, 1950 in Rock Springs. She embraced life’s journey with warmth, compassion, and a steadfast devotion to her family and faith.



Her heart and home were always open, filled with love and laughter. Her kindness extended beyond her family.



She enjoyed playing golf and bridge with family and friends. Her devotion to her faith and community manifested beautifully in her volunteer work, where she touched countless lives with her kindness.



Survivors include DeAnn Jenkins and husband Steve of Rock Springs; Zo Byrnes of Manhattan Beach, California; Joanie Paoli and husband Dave of Green River; one son, David Radman and companion Vicki Findley of Hayden, Idaho; 10 grandchildren, Patti Robinson and husband Craig; Steve Jenkins and wife Melissa; Gaelen Byrnes; Pette Radman; Jessica Radman; Sara Wisniewski and husband Josh; Katy Conine and husband Josh; Dan Paoli; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; cousins; nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; one son, Joseph Radman; two sisters, Delores O’Farrell and husband William; Margaret Evans and husband Herb; one son-in-law, Patrick Byrnes.



The family respectfully requests donations in Patricia memory to Rocky Mountain Home Health Care and Hospice, 175 Riverview, Suite A. Green River, Wyoming 82901 or St. Joseph’s Children’s Home, 1419 Main Street, Torrington, Wyoming 82240.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 am Friday, June 12, 2026, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 4:00 pm at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.



Those wishing to express condolences can do so at www.vasefuneralhomes.com



Patricia Jean Radman will be missed deeply but remembered always for her unwavering love, generosity, and the indelible mark she left on all who knew her.