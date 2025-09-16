Patricia Valdez (September 18, 1937 – September 5, 2025)

Patricia Valdez, a long-time resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 5, 2025, just shy of her 88th birthday at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs.

She was born September 18, 1937 in Spearfish, South Dakota; the daughter of Lloyd Brandsma and Augusta Jenson, Patricia lived a life full of joy, passion, and dedication.

She married Leo Burd in 1955 in New Castle, and they divorced. Later she married Carlos Valdez in Elko, Nevada in 1970 and they later divorced; they then remarried in Jackson Hole, in 1972.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Patricia was truly the heartbeat of her family and community. An avid bowler, she proudly played on a team that traveled across Wyoming, reflecting her adventurous spirit and love for sports. She was a die-hard fan of the Wyoming Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers, often engaging in lively discussions about the latest games.

Beyond her professional and sporting achievements, Patricia found immense joy in her role as a grandmother, cherishing every moment she spent with her grandchildren. She was a spirited dancer and music lover, often swaying to the tunes of her favorite musician, Elvis Presley. Her love for fishing introduced many to the serene beauty of Wyoming’s landscapes, and, true to her adventurous spirit, she found thrill in occasional gambling escapades.

Survivors include two sons, Michael Burd and wife Maurene of Green River, Jordan Valdez of California; three daughters, Kimberly Krause and husband Ernie of Clearfield, Utah, Shana Burd of Rock Springs, Victoria Valdez of Pinedale; one brother, Phillip Brandsma; one sister, Phyllis Luse and husband Charlie; nine grandchildren, Paula Elliott and husband Travis, Dylan Burd and wife Danielle, Kevin Burd and wife Carmen, Shaunda, Riki Hurst and husband Kevin, Nick Mamalis and wife Natalie, Samantha Potter and husband Shane, Sharli Johnson and husband Eric; 20 great-grandchildren, Jessica, Shelby, Trenton, Janey, Charlotte, Blakely, Briella, Jeramiah, Piper, Nixon, Aryah, Easton, Harper, Hallie, Barrett, Vivienne, Kaylie, Noah, Gabriel, Garrett; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Augusta Brandsma; husband, Carlos Valdez; granddaughter; two brothers, Alan Brandsma, Ronnie Brandsma; Shanell Krause; great-granddaughter, Crystal Hermansen; and ex-husband, Leo Burd.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 27, 2025 at Hampton Inn, 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Road, Green River. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Riverview Cemetery with her husband, Carlos.

The family respectfully requests donations in Patricia’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Patricia’s legacy continues through the love she shared with those around her. As a devoted bar manager, Patricia worked diligently for 50 years, becoming a well-known figure in her community and providing a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all who crossed her path.

Patricia Valdez will be remembered not only for her passions and achievements but for the warmth and love she generously shared. Her family invites you to share your condolences and memories at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

As we say goodbye to a remarkable woman, let us celebrate a life well-lived and keep her joyous spirit alive in our hearts.