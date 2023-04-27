Patrick Charles Carroll (September 18, 1964 – March 7, 2022)

Patrick Charles Carroll, 57, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022 at his home in Tucson, Arizona. He was a resident of Tucson for 16 years and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born September 18, 1964 in Evergreen Park, Illinois the son of Michael B. Carroll and Patricia Geraghty.

Mr. Carroll attended schools in Chicago, Illinois and was a graduate of St. Ambrose High School in 1982. He received his Bachelors of Science degree in Criminal Justice.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He married LaDeane Chapman December 14, 2002 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Carroll worked for Pima County School District for 10 years as a Security Officer and retired in 2016. Previously he worked as a Deputy Sheriff in Chicago, Illinois.

He enjoyed fishing, football in his younger years; helping people; criminal justice and riding his Harley.

Survivors include his mother, Nancy Carol of Texas; two brothers, Joseph Carroll of Houston, Texas, Martin Carroll of Chicago, Illinois; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Michael B. Carroll; two aunts; two uncles and his paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

Cremation has taken place; a celebration of life will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com