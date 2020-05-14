Patrick Dougherty (January 13, 1967 – May 8, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS — Patrick Dougherty, 53, of Rock Springs passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Vernal, Utah.

Patrick was born on January 13, 1967 in Sacramento, California, the son of Edmond and Valerie Dougherty.

He attended schools in California.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Patrick married Diane Dougherty on October 13, 2011.

He was employed as a casing operator for many years.

Survivors include his wife Diane M. Dougherty of Rock Springs, Wyoming and one daughter Megan Doughtery of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at his request.