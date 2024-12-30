Patrick E. Trujillo (1939 – December 21, 2024)

Patrick E. Trujillo, beloved husband, brother, uncle, servant of faith, educator, author, and friend passed away peacefully at his home in Newark, New Jersey, on December 21, 2024. He was 85 years old. Born in 1939 in Mora, New Mexico, Patrick was one of eight children of Estella and Patricio Trujillo. His siblings include Eloida, Juan Benino, Ursula, Nester, Carmen, Jose Pedro ‘Cheyenne Pete,’ Gloria Jean ‘Jenny,’ and Rosemary Trujillo.

He lived a life marked by profound dedication to his faith, his wife, his family, and his pursuit of truth. A priest for fifty-four years, Patrick’s spiritual journey included serving as an archbishop in the Old Catholic Church for twenty-four years and as a Roman Catholic bishop “sub conditione” for fourteen years. For twenty-one years, he served as the president of the Archdiocese of Our Lady of Guadalupe of New Jersey, Inc. Throughout his life, he sought to understand and serve others, touching countless lives through his ministry. He served as a Roman Catholic priest in Wyoming for 18 years.

In addition to his work in the Church, Patrick was an accomplished educator, earning master’s degrees in both religious and urban education. He taught in the public school system and later in higher education, where he taught English as a Second Language (ESL) at the college level. His dedication to teaching and fostering understanding in others was a hallmark of his life.

Patrick’s personal journey was one of constant growth, change, and self-reflection. His memoir, Confessions of a Part-Time Monk, offers an experimental, candid account of his spiritual quest. The book follows his transition from boyhood to his early years as a priest in the Roman Catholic Church, and later, his radical decision to pursue a new life in marriage, family, and devotion in the Old Catholic Church. With humor, wisdom, and a deep commitment to truth, Patrick shared the pivotal moments in his journey, from the painful to the joyous, and sometimes life-threatening, in the hope that his reflections would inspire others and spark meaningful discussions. Patrick’s first book, Poor Patrick’s Proverbs, Poems, Pontifications, & Quotations, published in 2016, also reflects his wit, insight, and intellectual curiosity.

Above all, Patrick was deeply devoted to his wife, Ilia, whom he married in 1984 and whose support and inspiration were integral to his writing and spiritual journey. Together, they created a life rooted in faith, love, and shared devotion.

Patrick leaves behind a rich legacy of service, teaching, and writing that will continue to inspire all who knew him.

A funeral service was held on December 26 at the Morgado Funeral Home in Union City, New Jersey where family and friends gathered to pay their respects. He is survived by his sisters Carmen Tune of Green River, Jenny Sanchez of Tucson, his sister-in-laws Carmen Trujillo of Rock Springs, Mary Frances Trujillo of Cheyenne, Miriam Herrera-Abreu of North Bergen, NJ, and numerous nieces and nephews.