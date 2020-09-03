Patrick John Wendt (May 6, 1937 – August 30, 2020)

Patrick John Wendt, 83, died on August 30, 2020. He was born on May 6, 1937, son of John Edward Wendt and Elizabeth L. Megeath Wendt in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He married Karen Maurleen Henry on August 5, 1966. He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1956, the University of Wyoming in 1961, with a BS degree in Agriculture.

After graduation, he worked for the United States Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management and spent 36 years in government service, except for two years of Army service. He enjoyed natural resource management and life in the outdoors. After retirement in 1997, he moved to a small acreage in Lander, Wyoming, where he had horses, was able to pasture a few cattle, and raise hay.

He is survived by wife, Karen Henry Wendt, Lander, Wyoming; sons, Jeff Maurice Wendt, and spouse, Katharine McKay, Lander, Wyoming, son, Adam John Wendt, and spouse, Elise Crum, Eugene, Oregon; step-daughter, Monica Smith Lawrence Chadaz, and spouse Brian, St. George, Utah; grandsons, Kai Lawrence, Shabir Crum, Kahlil Wendt, Henry Wendt, and Emmett Wendt; granddaughters, Savanah Lawrence, Cheyenne Lawrence, Ramyia Wendt, and Maura Wendt; sister, Sally McJunkin; brother-in-law, Garie Henry, and spouse, Karen, Robertson, Wyoming; and sister-in-law, Carma Jean Henry, Robertson, Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by his father, John E. Wendt; mother, Elizabeth (Lib) Megeath Wendt Woodward; stepfather, Merle Woodward; father-in-law, Maurice Henry; mother-in-law, Anna May Tripp Henry; and brother-in-law, Jacob McJunkin.

In lieu of flowers, please directly mail memorial donations to: Help for Health Hospice, 716 College View Drive – Suite B, Riverton, WY 82501, or a charity of your choice.

Per his request, there will be no services.