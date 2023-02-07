Patrick (Pat) George McCalvy (May 8, 1947 – February 1, 2023)

Patrick (Pat) George McCalvy, 75, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023 at his home in Rock Springs.

He was born May 8, 1947 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Herbert and Georgietta McCalvy.

Patrick lived in Minneapolis until his enlistment in the US Navy in 1967. He started his naval career working on helicopter ejection seats, then changing his rate to working on ground support equipment in the 1980’s. Patrick retired from the Navy in 1989 at the Naval Air Station in Lemoore, California.

He earned an Associate of Science Degree from West Hills College in Lemoore, California in 1991 and was a truck driver in the 1990’s.

Patrick married Rhonda Meyer in 1978 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, divorced in 2003 and remarried Rhonda in Green River, Wyoming in 2006. He moved to Green River, Wyoming in 2008 and to Rock Springs, Wyoming in 2015.

Patrick Enjoyed riding motorcycles when he was able. He belonged to motorcycle clubs with the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River, Wyoming; the VFW in Green River, Wyoming; and the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was also a member of the Studebaker Drivers Club and had owned Studebaker vehicles in the past.

Patrick had a lifelong love for singing. His rich, deep bass voice was a part of many choirs, chorales, Barbershop quartets and karaoke venues;

Survivors include his wife, Rhonda of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Shawn McCalvy and wife Kristina of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three grandchildren, Xander, Emma and Kayla, two brothers, Michael and Paul of Minneapolis, Minnesota; 2 nieces of Minneapolis, Minnesota; longtime friend and care giver, Cassandra and her daughters, Seandra and Isabel, numerous friends and relatives

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Tom and infant grandson, Isaiah.

Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2023 at Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors and Inurnment will be conducted at a later date at Fort Snelling, Minnesota.

Condolence may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.