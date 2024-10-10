Patrick “Pat” J. Dorigatti (August 19, 1963 – October 4, 2024)

Patrick “Pat” J. Dorigatti, 61, passed away Friday, October 4, 2024 at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born August 19, 1963 in Rock Springs; the son John Joseph Dorigatti and Hazel Mary Dorigatti.

Pat attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1981 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He married Kerry Caldwell in 1986 and they had one son then divorced. He then married Cathy Chaffin in Rock Springs and she preceded him in death.

Pat found and then married his soul mate, Shawna Rawlings February 8, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He worked for the Western Conference of Teamsters Union for 7 years as a Delivery Driver and retired in 2011.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Many people knew Pat as the “Archer” or “Bow Guy”. He started his archery career at about age 10. He shot in the WSAA, the NFAA and the PAA and won numerous awards. He helped to start the Firehole Archery Club in Rock Springs as well as the Outdoor Range. Most recently, he shot leagues with the White Mountain Archers. He retired from archery about 2 years ago when his health started to decline.

Pat served as a volunteer EMT for many years, the Sweetwater County Search & Rescue Unit and was a Sweetwater Auxiliary Deputy Sheriff. He participated in Kempo Karate and earned his black belt. Pat had a strong love for his country and enjoyed honoring all military servicemen. He participated with the Patriot Guard and the NW Tribute to Fallen Soldiers.

Pat enjoyed spending time with family, archery, shooting guns, all kinds of animals, working on his father’s classic truck, visiting Yellowstone National Park, being a good neighbor, teacher and mentor. He had the honor to be an Olympian Torch Bearer in Salt Lake City, Utah for the Winter Olympics in 2002. Nothing he had a part in was done halfway, it was all or nothing. He could also be a connoisseur of foul language.

Survivors include his wife Shawna Dorigatti of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Dillon Dorigatti of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one step-son, Dane Johnson of Fort Collins, Colorado; two brothers, Thomas Dorigatti and wife Sherry of Pekin, Illinois: Pete Dorigatti and wife Kate of Spokane, Washington; two grandchildren, Porter Dorigatti; Oliver Dorigatti; four nieces, Kari Dorigatti; Teri Strickland; Jamie Groomes; Katy Bradley; two nephews, Brandon Dorigatti; Zakary Dorigatti; three great nieces, Ava Strickland; Paige Groomes; Inara Bradley; two great nephews, James Strickland; Dalton Groomes; several cousins and his dogs Harley and Dempsy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Cathy Dorigatti.

Because of Pat’s love for animals, the family requests any donations in Patrick’s name for Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request.

