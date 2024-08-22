Patrick Stacy Named General Manager of Cowboy Basketball

LARAMIE – Wyoming Cowboy basketball head coach Sundance Wicks announced Tuesday the addition of Patrick Stacy as the team’s General Manager for the 2024-25 season. Stacy will focus on analytics in both scouting and recruiting for the Brown and Gold.

A native of Illinois, Stacy is the founder of Jam Basketball Intelligence, a company that “constructed pre-game scouting reports that identify strengths, weaknesses, and tendencies of opponents in college basketball.” JBI has partnered with “10 conference champions, five teams that won 30 or more games and a National Champion.” Stacy was also named one of the “40 Under 40 Rising Stars in College Basketball” by Seth Davis.

“I’m very excited to be a member of this coaching staff,” Stacy said. “The State of Wyoming is so passionate about Wyoming Athletics and I’m grateful for this opportunity. I want to thank head coach Sundance Wicks, and I’m excited to get to work and help put our players in a position to win.”

Stacy’s background includes time with the Chicago White Sox as a Baseball Operations Associate and experience as a financial analyst. He graduated from Loyola-Chicago in 2017 and was an analytics manager for the team’s 2018 Final Four run.

“In today’s ever-evolving college athletics landscape, I believe that you must be an early adopter when it comes to thinking differently about how you hire and altering your processes to make your program more competitive,” Wicks said. “We did just that with our hiring of General Manager Patrick Stacy. It’s a new era of college athletics and Coach Stacy will help our program win in the margins of player evaluation, portal management, recruitment, development, retention, and the N.I.L. space. Not only does Coach Stacy bring a modernized approach to all the above, but he is also extremely gifted in the art of advanced analytics and scouting, while blending those insights with conventional basketball strategy. I could not be more excited about welcoming Patrick and his wife Jackie to Laradise!”