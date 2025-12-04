Patty Lou Darnell (November 18, 1955 – December 4, 2025)

Patty Lou Darnell, 70, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away Thursday, December 4, 2025, at her home in Green River. She was a resident of Green River for the last 30 years and former resident of Pasadena, California.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, on November 18, 1955, Patty was the cherished daughter of the late James George Fetz and Shirley June Johnson. She attended schools in Chicago and was a proud graduate of Northview High School.

Patty served her country with honor as a member of the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, achieving the rank of Sergeant before her honorable discharge in 1977.

Following her military service, Patty dedicated 20 years to General Chemical, where her diligence and dedication were evident. She proudly retired as a Mine Administrator in 2018, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and dedication.

She found joy in creating with her hands, spending countless hours crocheting, paper crafting, sewing, and shaping pottery. These hobbies brought her peace and allowed her to share handmade pieces filled with love.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

She is survived by her devoted daughters, Stacy Reed and husband Michael, and Jamie Hartley and husband John, both of Green River. She also leaves behind five cherished grandchildren: Aurora Wiekhorst, Maya Wiekhorst, Samantha Reed, Ryker Reed, and Sebastian Reed; as well as one great-grandchild, Charlie Raylee Case. Patty is fondly remembered by several cousins, nieces, and nephews, along with countless friends and neighbors.

In accordance with her wishes, a cremation will take place, and no services will be held. Her family will forever cherish the joy and warmth she brought into their lives.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Patty’s quiet strength and enduring love for her family will forever be remembered by those who knew her. Her gentle spirit and selfless character leave a lasting impression on countless hearts.