Paul Brian Beck (September 19, 1968 – February 20, 2023)

Paul Brian Beck, 54, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023 in Green River, WY from complications of Multiple Sclerosis, following a courageous 28 year battle.

He was born on September 19, 1968 in Bozeman, Montana, the son of Helen Stefoin (Beck) and Richard D. Beck.

Paul loved his job of working in our Western Oilfields, as well as being an avid bowler and pool player. He bowled 298, 299, and 300 sanctioned.

The pride and joy of his life was his son Brian.

Paul had a contagious smile and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at Paul’s request. Donations can be made in the Beck family name at Trona Valley Federal Credit Union.

