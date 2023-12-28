Paul D. Grant (April 19, 1955 – December 25, 2023)

Paul D. Grant, 68, died December 25, 2023 at the Shepherd of the Valley Rehab in Casper, Wyoming following a lengthy illness.

Paul was born April 19, 1955 to Spencer H. And Phyllis H. Grant in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He attended school in Rock Springs.

Paul had worked for John Bunning Transfer until he had to retire due to ill health.

Paul loved to go fishing, hunting, and just driving around on two track roads. He had a big heart for children and animals of all kinds.

Paul is survived by three sisters, Peggy Cheadle and Paula Quinton of Rock Springs, Bernadette Castleton, California; two brothers, Raymond Grant, Texas, and Bernard Grant, California; plus several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Patricia Young and Donna Cundiff, and two nieces Christina Cheadle and Kimberly Grant.

At Paul’s request, no services will be held.