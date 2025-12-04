Paul Edwin Miller (January 18, 1951 – December 2, 2025)

Paul Edwin Miller, 74, passed away at his home in Green River on December 2, 2025.

He was born in Rawlins on January 18, 1951 to James and Dorthea Miller.

Paul attended school in Green River and graduated with the GRHS class of 1969.

He worked for himself owning Millers Garage with his brother and doing auto repair for 44 years until his retirement in 2013.

Paul was also a long time fire fighter for the Green River Fire Department.

Survivors include his brother Darrel Miller and wife Kathleen of Green River.

Cremation will take place and private family services will be held.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.