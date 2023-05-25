Paul Engen (March 28, 1953 – May 21, 2023)

Paul Engen, beloved husband, father, and papa passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 with his wife, daughter and granddaughter by his side. He died from complications of juvenile diabetes he lived with for 58 years. Throughout all his trials with health over the last several years, he stayed optimistic, and we were blessed with the time we had with him.

He was born March 28, 1953, to Bob and Rose Engen in Laramie, Wyoming.

He was raised on their ranch in Centennial with his siblings until they moved to Laramie.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He graduated from Laramie High and Western Wyoming Community College.

He started work at Stauffer in Mine Maintenance in 1974 and continued working there through name changes and job changes until he retired from Ciner as Maintenance Technician in 2017.

He met Karen as a coworker at Stauffer and they married in 1982; in December 1985 they welcomed baby girl, Megan Rosemary into their lives and in 2007 she gave them their granddaughter Rylee Rosemary.

He enjoyed photography and then he found mountain biking. He and his bikes were a part of him, and he thrived on his rides, by himself, with his many friends and teaching his wife to enjoy the biking life. He had a desire to see and photograph bears in the wild and was successful in that pursuit in 2019.

He was known for his infectious smile, humor, kind and compassionate spirit. He loved to play tricks on his family and enjoyed decorating his yard for Halloween and Christmas. He will be greatly missed, but we know he is with family, and he is watching over us and riding his bike in the clouds, Jumping from cloud to cloud.

His passion was his family, and he is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Megan; granddaughter, Rylee; brother, Gary and wife Blythe; two sisters, Nita, Robin and partner Randy; mother-in-law, MaryEllen; two sisters-in-law, Gayle and husband, Lyle; Connie and husband, Kirk; two brothers, Brad and partner Teresa; Ron and wife Meegan; as well as several nephews and nieces from both sides.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Rose Engen and his father-in-law Col Arch Carpenter.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com