Paul Gordon Frey (April 25, 1947 – September 20, 2025)

Paul Gordon Frey, 78, of Pueblo West, Colorado, passed away at home on September 20, 2025. He was born on April 25, 1947, in Norwalk, Ohio to the late Gordon and Ione Frey.

Paul was know by his family, friends, and neighbors as a loving and giving man. He was beloved by all. Paul graduated from Tampa Bay High School in 1965 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force shortly after. He served from 1966 to 1970 in the Vietnam Campaign as a bomb and munitions specialist in Korat, Thailand. He served at the base’s bomb storage facility and reached the rank of Staff Sergeant.

He married the love of his life, Paula Cummings, in December 1968 shortly after his deployment to Guam, and they were married for 56 years. Paul was a long-time resident of Raton, New Mexico and Green River.

Paul and Paula attended Eastern New Mexico University after his military service. Paul returned to Raton after attending college to help his parents run Frey Furniture which served the Raton community from 1965 to 1985. He also worked as a senior salesman for Wesco Electrical Distribution until 2015 when he retired.

Paul loved the outdoors and spent many weekends taking his sons camping, fishing, hunting, and enjoying nature. He was a talented craftsman and woodworker. He was totally dedicated to his family, and he dearly loved his granddaughters. Paul was extremely generous and made sure to include everyone in family gatherings.

He is proceeded in death by his father Gordon and mother Ione.

He is survived by his sons, David Frey and wife Anita, Eric Frey and wife Vivian, and Zachary Frey and wife Sandy; his six granddaughters, Hope Frey, Faith Frey, Abigail Frey, Bella Frey, Elsa Frey, and Lyla Frey; sisters Susan Hronich and husband Eli, and Gail Allen and husband Harrold.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 24 at Oasis Church in Pueblo West, CO. Family, friends, and all those whose lives Paul touched are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Oasis Church Camp for Kids fund, 347 S. Del Norte Ave, Pueblo West, CO 81007.