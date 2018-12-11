Paul J. Zorn (February 12, 1957 – December 4, 2018)

GREEN RIVER– Paul J. Zorn, 61, passed away Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for 47 years and is a former resident of Utah.

Mr. Zorn was born on February 12, 1957 in Price, Utah, the son of Delbert Zorn and Margaret Robinson.

He attended schools in Utah and Wyoming and was a 1975 graduate of the Green River High School.

Mr. Zorn retired from FMC Corporation after 20 years working as a miner. He also drove semi-trucks for Swift for the past two years.

Mr. Zorn enjoyed spending time with family, computers, roller coasters, and fishing.

Survivors include his father, Delbert Zorn of Green River, Wyoming, one brother; Delbert Ray Zorn and wife Jayne of Harwinton, Connecticut, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother; Margaret Zorn and one sister Debbie Haapala.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 am Friday, December 14, 2018 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming.

Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Friday, one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.