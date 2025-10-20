Paul Jay Hardy (January 14, 1951 - October 10, 2025).

Paul Jay Hardy passed away on Oct. 10, 2025, at the Bennion Veterans Home in Payson, Utah with his devoted wife, Gloria, by his side.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Paul was born Jan. 14, 1951, in Orem, Utah, to Farren and Carol Hardy. He was the oldest of five children and grew up in Orem, where he graduated from Orem High School. During his senior year, Paul helped lead his team to the state football championship, serving as team captain; he was also the president of the a cappella choir.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

After high school, Paul married Ruth Marie Wilkins; together they had five children and were later divorced. Paul proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard. Following his service, he worked in various trades before moving to Green River, Wyoming, where he became a skilled diesel mechanic working at FMC. He later met his sweetheart, Gloria Jane Harmon, and his family grew to include her children: Pam, Denis, Marni, Teri, and Peni. The two were sealed for time and all eternity in the Provo, Utah Temple in 1982.

Together, Paul and Gloria built a beautiful life centered on faith, family, and service. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served faithfully in many church callings. Paul loved spending time outdoors, hunting, fixing and building things, and lending a helping hand to anyone in need. His greatest joy was found in spending time with his family. He had a quick wit, a generous heart, and a firm testimony of Jesus Christ.

Paul is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Hardy, and their children: Paul (Nikki) Hardy, John (Cara) Hardy, Phil (Michelle) Hardy, Stacy Hardy, Michael (Kelly) Hardy, Pam (Brian) Hilton, Denis (Julie) Asay, Marni (Curtis) Burke, Teri (Craig) Covington, and Peni (Robert) Neibert.

He is also survived by 48 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, with four more on the way, and his siblings Carolann, Kim, Vern, and Jay. He is preceded in death by his parents Farren and Carol Hardy.

The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the Mervyn Sharp Bennion Veterans Home for their gentle, loving care of our dear husband and father during his final days.

Paul’s life was one of quiet service, enduring faith, and deep love for his family. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 120 Shoshone Ave., Green River. A Viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment with military honors will take place at the Lyman Cemetery.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.