Paul Leo Hiltner (September 3, 1954 – August 16, 2025)

Paul Leo Hiltner, “The Wog,” 70, passed away Aug. 16, 2025 at his residence due to health complications. He was born in Langdon, North Dakota to Frank Leo and Carmen (Robeck) Hiltner, Sept. 3, 1954.

He was raised in Langdon with his family but spent much of his childhood with his Uncle Ed, Joan (Robeck) Hiltner and his many cousins on the family farm west of Langdon. At the farm he developed a great love of nature, birds and hunting. He could spot and identify nearly any North American bird from a hundred yards away.

Raised a devout Catholic he attended Saint Alphonsus Parochial Elementary School. He then attended Langdon High School and received his GED in 1974.

He met Pamela Bodenheimer and they married Sept. 7, 1974 at Sant Alphonsus Catholic Church. Early in their marriage, they rented a farm near Wales, North Dakota where he raised cows, pigs, chickens, ducks, 400 fancy pigeons and a beloved Alaskan Malamute, Dakota Chinook. Eventually the brutal winters drove them to move back in to Langdon. Paul and Pamela divorced but remained close.

Paul was a champion trap shooter, winning numerous tournaments and trophies around North Dakota and Wyoming.

During the 1980s, Paul made the decision to join other Langdon friends in Rock Springs; prompted by the economic opportunities. He went to work at Black Butte Coal Company where he worked for 22 years until his retirement and disability. He made countless friends during his time at Black Butte; they frequently gathered at Kaiser’s Wyoming Club where they socialized.

Living in Wyoming he developed a larger love of hunting wild game and birds. He was lucky enough to fill a cow moose tag and huge bull elk tag.

Unfortunately after his retirement, he was disabled and was mostly homebound. His love of hunting in his youth turned into enjoying the love of many critters, especially his furry canine companion, Sowitcher.

Paul had a proclivity to give anyone he liked and befriended an endearing nickname. He will truly be missed by family and friends.

Survivors include three sons, Leo Hiltner of Rock Springs, Joseph Hiltner and companion Juliet of Loveland, Colorado, John Hiltner of Rock Springs; ex-wife and friend, Pamela Hiltner; two grandsons, Anthony and Aiden; six siblings, Allan, Don, Gail, Lori, Karen, Gerald “Joe,” all of whom are scattered over the U.S. and their numerous children, nieces and nephews. He also had a large Catholic family of hundreds of Hiltner and Robeck cousins and families in North Dakota, Minnesota and elsewhere around the country. Most notable are triple Hiltner-Robeck cousins, Daryl, Wayne, Sharon, Marilyn, Gary, Mark and many others.

Cremation will take place and his cremated remains will be returned to the family farm in North Dakota the summer of 2026. A tree will be planted in his memory. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 from 2-5 p.m. at the Wyoming Club, 131 K Street, Rock Springs.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.