Paul (Pablo) Van Valkenburg, 77, passed away on Monday, June 23, 2025 at his home in Green River.

He was born on July 6, 1947 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Galen and Winniefred Van Valkenburg.

Pablo was preceded in death by his wife Darlene.

He is survived by his son Corey Van Valkenburg and wife Lynn of Green River.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.