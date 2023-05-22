Paul Parker (June 20, 1951 – May 20, 2023)

Paul Parker, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on June 20, 1951 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Charles J. Parker and Gayle M. Chute Parker.

Paul attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and he as a 1969 graduate of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He married Charlotte Nigra on June 10, 1972 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Paul also attended the University of Utah.

Paul was the owner/operator of Parker Construction for 50 years and retired in 2015.

Although he was frequently called Adam Henry by his wife and others, he was a loving grandfather. His dry wit was notorious. Paul was well known and respected as a perfectionist carpenter and home builder. Two other loves were Corvettes and Harleys. Paul was a co-founder of the Sum-R-Fun Corvette Club in the early 90’s.

Survivors include his wife Charlotte Parker of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son Justin Parker and wife Nikki of Rock Springs; one daughter, Mellissa Plemel and husband Shawn of Rock Springs; five grandchildren, Cheylynn Parker; Amrey Plemel; Ashlyn Plemel; Zoey Hudgens, and Brantley Parker; one sister, Karen Anderson of Salt Lake City, Utah; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jay C. Parker and John L. Parker.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family wishes to express their many thanks and gratitude to the ER and ICU medical team members that worked tirelessly to provide the best possible care for Paul during his final hours.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.