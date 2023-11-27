Paul “PJ” Schmied (August 11, 1966 – November 20, 2023)

Paul “PJ” Schmied, 57, of Green River, Wyoming passed away Nov. 20, 2023 in Rock Springs, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Rawlins, Wyoming on Aug. 11, 1966 in Rawlins, Wyoming the son of Paul and Diana Schmied.

PJ grew up in Sweetwater County and graduated from the Rock Springs High School with the class of 1984. This was where he met his wife, Norene Parker and they wed in Green River.

He was a Navy veteran who served for 6 years. PJ worked as a maintenance technician for Mission at Castle Rock for 14 years until his retirement.

Survivors include his wife Norene Schmied of Green River, WY; parents Paul and Diana Schmied; sister Monica Arnell and husband; mother in law Diane Parker; and beloved stepchildren, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, church family, and friends.

He will be missed by many and forever loved. Rest in peace.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at the Church of Christ, 100 Clearview Dr, Rock Springs, WY.

