Paul Raymond Muniz Jr. (January 24, 1976 – July 21, 2020)

Paul Raymond Muniz Jr, 44, of Cape Coral, Florida passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2020 at his home.

He was born January 24, 1976 in Wheeling WV to Paul and Susan (Sue) Muniz. When he was 9 months old, the family moved to Green River, Wyoming, where he called home.

Paul enjoyed camping, cook-outs, riding his Harley, and most importantly, being around his family and friends.

Survivors include parents Paul and Sue Muniz of Green River Wy, brother James Muniz of Green River Wy, Sister Jessica and husband Calvin Page of Green River, WY, nephews Jaykob Muniz, Jesse Muniz, Jude Muniz, Colter Page and Casen Page, nieces Brianna Page, Addisyn Page, Liliana Muniz and Macy Muniz, along with aunts and uncles.

Paul is proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Mary Anna Muniz, maternal grandparents Ernest and Helen Carroll, Aunt Judith Garrett and Uncle Michael Muniz.

Cremation has already taken place. Please join us in a celebration of life, Saturday August 8th, 2020 at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 88 N 2nd E St, Green River, WY. Celebration will be held at 11:00 am, with a luncheon following.