Paul Richard Hester Sr. (May 15, 1951 – February 18, 2026)

Paul Richard Hester Sr., 74, passed away February 18, 2026 at his home. He died following a lengthy illness. He was a lifelong resident of Reliance and former resident of Denver, Colorado.

He was born May 15, 1951, in Rock Springs; the son of Ronald Glen Hester and Dorothy Louise Peterson.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and Denver, Colorado, proudly graduating from Jefferson High School in 1969.

He married the love of his life Sheila Kirkwood January 22, 1972 in Rock Springs.

For 25 years, Paul dedicated his skills and hard work to the Wyoming Department of Transportation as a heavy equipment operator, a role he excelled in until his well-deserved retirement on May 15, 2013. His dedication and commitment were admired by colleagues and community members alike. He really didn’t retire, following his time at WYDOT, Paul spend most of his days working in his shop and being outdoors with his family.If anyone was lucky enough to meet Paul, they would enjoy his witty remarks and hilarious sarcasm.

Paul lived most of his life enjoyed hunting; fishing; trapping and spending time with his family within Sweetwater County

Survivors include his wife, Sheila Hester of Reliance; one son, Paul R. Hester Jr. of Green River; two brothers, Glen Hester and his wife Jeanne of Lander; Gary Hester and his wife Cheryl of Brighton, Colorado; two sisters, Barbara Kerr and her husband John of Lander; Kitty Hester of Lander; two grandchildren, Kolbi Marie Hester and Ridge Thomas Hester; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Glen and Dorothy Louise Hester; one brother, Keith Hester; one sister, Gail Owens.

Paul’s kind heart and gentle spirit touched the lives of all who knew him. He enjoyed the simple joys of life and valued the bonds of family above all. His legacy of love, kindness, and dedication will live on in the hearts of those fortunate enough to have known him.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Paul’s name to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 330 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request.

The family welcomes friends and loved ones to pay their respects and share memories. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Paul will be forever missed, yet his memory will remain a guiding light in the lives of those he held dear.