Paul Sawaya (December 11, 1954 – March 20, 2023)

Our husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and favorite jewelry salesman passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Paul was born on December 11, 1954 to Jim and Joyce Sawaya and grew up in Murray, Utah. He graduated from Judge Memorial Catholic High School and married his high school sweetheart MarLa (Peanut) Luke in 1973.

Paul started his career in the jewelry business at the age of 16. He worked for Masseys Jewelers for almost 40 years. He loved his customers and enjoyed helping them select the perfect gift for a special occasion.

In his free time Paul enjoyed golf and sharing the sport with his grandkids. He loved playing blackjack, manning a BBQ grill, and spending time with family.

Paul is survived by his wife MarLa (Peanut), daughters Jessica (Frank) Winfrey, Amanda (Jeremy) Morse, and Ashley Sawaya, grandkids Jaxen, Alyssa, Aryana, Mahlia, Deegan, Brooklyn, Colton and Alex, siblings Beverly Simpson, Keith (Becky), Judy (Lance) Sampson, Annette (Steve) Chaus, Jim (Cathy) and Carol (John) Calacino. He is preceded in death by his parents Jim and Joyce Sawaya.

Our family would like to thank the medical team that gave Paul as much time with his family as possible Dr. Clarke Low, Dr. Jason Diaz, Dr. Dave Griffin, and Dr. Vilija Avizonis. Thank you to the team of nurses from CNS, especially Sam and Joan, we could not have taken such great care of him without you.

Dad fought a very long and courageous 4 year battle with throat and lung cancer. Through it all he maintained his sense of humor and fighting spirit.

There will be a rosary on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7 pm and a funeral Mass on April 1, 2023 at 12:30 pm at St. Jude’s Catholic Church, 5445 South 2700 West, Taylorsville, Utah 84129.