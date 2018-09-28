Paul Stumph (April 13, 1928 – September 25, 2018)

Green River – Paul Stumph, 90, of Green River, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at the Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. Paul was born on April 13, 1928, in Livermore, Pennsylvania, the son of Phillip Woodard Stumph and Gertrude Dunmire Stumph.

As a child, Paul’s family moved to Canon City, Colorado where Paul attended school. He left school to join the U.S. Army and then later joined the Merchant Marines. During the majority of his military career, he worked as a chef. He was honorably discharged in January of 1953 and returned to Colorado where he took many jobs as a chef in restaurants in the Pueblo and Canon City areas.

While living in Pueblo, he met the woman whom would end up being the love of his life. Her name was Leatha Jean Sparks, better known as Jean. Jean was previously married and had four children. Paul gladly accepted her children into his life as his own.

Paul and Jean married November 4, 1962. They traveled throughout the west opening many restaurants in Phoenix, AZ, San Diego, CA, Wichita Falls, TX and Rock Springs, WY.

In 1972 Paul arrived in Rock Springs. He was very instrumental in starting up the Kasbah restaurant. He also worked at the Outlaw Inn and later made the decision to go into the construction business. He spent his later years working for Howard Routh and Sons Construction while his wife Jean started a daycare.

Paul and Jean were very active in raising and helping their grandchildren and he enjoyed spending time with them. He loved to make them laugh and have fun. There wasn’t a child that he didn’t get along with.

Survivors include his children Peggy of Rocky Ford, Co, Gail Sparks of Las Vegas, NV, Douglas Sparks and wife Beverly of Pueblo, CO, and Mike Sparks and wife Marlys of Green River; sister Audrey McConnell of Grand Junction, CO; about 50 grandchildren, great-

grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren who will all sadly miss their “Papa Paul”.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jean of 53 years, his parents Phillip and Gertrude Stumph, sister Alma James, brothers John, Frank, and Phillip, and recently son-in-law Charles Meyers.

By their request, memorial service will be held in the summer of 2019 in Creede, CO.

In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.