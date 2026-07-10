Paul William Reuter (June 27, 1955 – July 7, 2026)

Paul William Reuter, 71, passed away on July 7, 2026 following a sudden illness.

He was born in Reliance and attended school in Rock Springs, and was a member of the Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.

He married Joanne Reuter (Petersen) and they were together for nearly 40 years.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Paul was a hard worker. He held many different positions over the years including being a certified electrician and plant operator. He retired from the Joint Power Water Board in Green River in 2017 and then he and Joanne moved to Chino Valley, Arizona.

He loved vintage trucks, listening to Blues music, NASCAR, going for hikes with his dogs, and keeping his home and garage tidy. He also enjoyed camping. Some of his favorite spots were Dutch Joe Creek, Big Sandy, and the Wind Rivers in Wyoming. He was a long distance motorcycle rider and went on many trips with his wife, dogs, and friends.

Survivors include his daughter, Julie ReutBier and husband, Will Bierwirth; cousin, Vickie Budak; sister, Judi Angelovich; pseudo daughter, Brittany Niland; Jax the pup; and many nephews and great nieces/nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Reuter; parents, Paul and Frances (Toly) Reuter; and pups, Killer, Buddy, and Kronski.

The family will be doing a small private gathering at Dutch Joe Creek.

In Paul’s honor, take a hike, listen to some Blues music, or take your motorcycle for a cruise.