Paula Ann Buston (May 10, 1964-February 23, 2024)

Paula Ann Buston, 59, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2024, at St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah after a sudden illness. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and a former resident of Pennsylvania.

She was born on May 10, 1964, in Matamoras, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Donald and Joan Skinner.

Paula graduated high school in 1982 from Delaware Valley High School. She married George Buston on July 15, 1995, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She worked as a real estate agent for most of her career.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Paula was the life of the party. She enjoyed camping, going on side-by-side rides, gambling, spending time with her family, and all her pets.

She is survived by her husband George Buston; bonus daughter Shawn Dee (Richard) Tarufelli; bonus son Shane Buston; brother-in-law James Buston; brother-in-law Robert Buston and fiancé Shelley Hemmert; sister-in-law Kimberly Buston and partner Dina Hutt; grandchildren Tiffany (Robert) Cordova; Ciera (Travis) Tomison; Rikki (Jeffrey) Collins; Brother Bryan (Christine) Skinner; niece Danielle (Ryan) Lowrey; nephew Alex Skinner and several great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Donald and Joan Skinner, her mother-in-law Norma Peters, and her father-in-law James Buston.

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date this summer.