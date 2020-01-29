Paula Carter (February 12, 1946 – January 28, 2020)

GREEN RIVER — Paula Carter, 73, of Green River, died January 28, 2020. The end came quickly and painlessly after having suffered many years of debilitating pain. She was deeply loved and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, David, and by one son, Zachary, his wife Alice, and one grandson, Azee, of Austin, Texas. Two brothers, Joseph of McGill, Nevada and James of Cotati, California also survive.

Cremation was done by Vase Funeral Home. No formal services will be held. Friends are asked to memorialize Paula in their hearts.