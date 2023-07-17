Paula Elizabeth Wall (October 27, 1940 – July 13, 2023)

Paula Elizabeth Wall, 82 passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Mission at Castle Rock, in Green River, Wyoming.

She was born on October 27, 1940 in Lucerne, WY; the daughter of Mary Valdz and Augustine Vigil.

Paula attended schools in Evanston, WY.

She married Frank Thomas Wall on November 14, 1959 in Evanston, WY. He preceded her in death on November 13, 2019.

Paula was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

She worked as a receptionist for the Animal Clinic of Green River and Sweetwater County School District until her retirement in 2000.

Paula enjoyed attending bingo, snowmobiling, spending time with family, and watching the Dallas Cowboys. She also enjoyed attending her kids and grandkids sporting events, and barrel races. Paula loved her two fur babies Spicy and FiFi.

Survivors include her daughters Debbie Gardea and husband Raul Gardea of Green River, WY, Rhonda Murphy and husband Ted Murphy of Green River, WY, Stephanie McCann and husband Kent of Rock Springs, WY ; sisters-in-law Carolyn Rickert of Dimondville, WY, Sarah Taylor of Evanston, WY; grandchildren Richard Gardea and wife Felicia, Rachel Schaefer and husband Ryan, Nathan McCann and partner Afton Spalding, Jacob McCann, Kory Potter and wife Kayla; great-grandchildren Bryken Potter, Cole Schaefer, Jade Schaefer, Finn Gardea, Baby Gardea that is on the way, Bransen Potter, Briar Potter, and Brilynn Potter.

She is preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Amber Wall, sisters Rosa Mora, Sandra Ball, and her second mother Paulette Lamb.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Dr, Green River, WY. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, where a Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 11 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date, in the Riverview Cemetery, Green River, WY.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers for donations to be made in Paul’s name to the Wyoming Chapter- Alzheimer’s Association 2232 Dell Range Blvd., Ste. 101, Cheyenne, WY 82009.

