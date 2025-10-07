Paula Jean Pasek (January 21, 1962 – August 11, 2025)

Paula Jean Pasek, 63, of Glenrock, formerly of Rock Springs, passed away surrounded by family on August 11, 2025 after a short illness. Born on January 21, 1962, Paula was a beloved mother and friend to many.

Paula attended grooming school in Colorado where she completed her training for master groomer. She dedicated her career to the art of animal grooming, where her love for fur babies shone brightly and resonated throughout her extensive career. She was known for her expertise and willingness to teach. She passed her passion and knowledge for grooming to many with unwavering kindness and patience.

In March of 2025 Paula moved to Glenrock to enjoy retirement. Each of her adoring children remembered her as not knowing a stranger and making friends with everyone she knew. This has been evident in the outpouring of support and love that has been extended upon her family in the time after her passing.

Paula is survived by her loving children and grandchildren. She leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion, remembered by all who knew her.

Her family invites you to a memorial service in her honor on at 1 P.M. October 18, 2025 at Hampton Inn & Suites, 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Road, Green River, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to be sent to the local Rock Springs Animal Shelter, reflecting Paula’s heart for any animal she met.