Paula Josephine Lukehart (May 29, 1944 – December 15, 2023)

Paula Josephine Lukehart, 79, passed away Friday, December 15, 2023 at the Mission at the Villa Castle Rock, in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by family.

She was born in Gillette, Wyoming on May 29, 1944, the daughter of Paul Lewis and Myrtle Moser.

Paula graduated from the Campbell High School with the class of 1962 before attending the National College of Business in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married Linden Lukehart in 1965, they later divorced. She then married Mike “Mac” McCullough many hears later.

Paula worked as a secretary for 33 years until her retirement in 2004. She was a proud member of the Upper Yellowstone Snowmobile Club in Cooke City, Montana.

Paula had the best sense of humor, she liked to tease and she was feisty! Paula enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and she had an amazing memory of the cute little things that each of them said. She gave the best gifts, not because they were expensive but because they were unique to the person individually. Lastly, Paula LOVED to dance!

Survivors include her son Paul Lukehart and wife Amanda of Gillette, WY; daughter Lisa Lukehart of Rock Springs, WY; beloved grandchildren Zachary, Joshua, Alyssa, Aleesha, Linden, Islea; and great-grandchild Augustus.

Preceded in death by her parents Paul and Myrtle Lewis, husband Mac and brother Gary, niece Dena and several cousins.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Mission at the Villa Castle Rock, 1445 Uinta Drive, Green River. WY.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.