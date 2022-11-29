Paulette Irene Lamb (Klassen) (February 10, 1961 – November 24, 2022)

Paulette Irene Lamb (Klassen), 61, passed away suddenly Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her home in Yakima, WA. Mrs. Lamb died following a lengthy battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. She also lived with the daily challenges of Stargardt disease which left her with limited vision.

Born February 10, 1961, in Paynesville, MN. The daughter of Erwin Klassen and Evelyn Klassen.

She married the love of her life Dick Lamb on November 9, 1985. She gave birth to her oldest son on January 4, 1987 and later delivered her twin sons on September 25, 1988.

Paulette was a resident of Green River, Wyoming the majority of her life. She was a LPN-Nurse, who began her career in Rock Springs, Wyoming working for various doctors at various facilities. She then continued the majority of her lengthy career working for Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River, Wyoming working for Dr. Long, Dr. Sloan, and Dr. Amy. After her time there, she worked the remainder of her career at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center, where she cared deeply for the elderly patients she served.

Paulette loved serving people and dedicated her life to the care of others. She loved her family and traveled many miles to watch her children participate in football, basketball, baseball, swimming, track, theater, music, and other various activities. There weren’t many events in her children’s lives that she would miss. She then followed her wonderful grandchildren to Yakima, Washington to make sure she wouldn’t miss a moment of their lives. She enjoyed spending time with her amazing husband. For 37 years they spent very, very little time away from each other and loved doing life together.

Paulette was highly respected in the medical and nursing community. She was a strong advocate for her patients and would go the extra mile to make sure they were well taken care of. She would often volunteer to work Thanksgiving and Christmas to sacrifice so that other nurses could spend the holidays with their small children. She lived her life sacrificially for the sake of others.

She was preceded in death by her parents Erwin and Evelyn Klassen, her father-figure Tom Wall, her brother-in-law Waldo Goodsen, and Amber Wall, who was like a niece to Paulette.

Survivors include her husband Dick Lamb and her sons Cody Lamb, Justin Lamb and Weston Lamb-Costantino, son-in-law Jack Costantino and daughter-in-law Molly McGree Lamb, as well as her wonderful grandsons Daniel Lamb, Connor Lamb, and Liam Lamb. She was the youngest of seven daughters in which she leaves behind; Marlys Goodsen, Marilyn Getsch, Barbara Estwick, Betty Masters, Rachel Halvorson, and Grace Paulson as well as her brother-in-laws and many nieces and nephews. She also had her “Wyoming Family” as she leaves behind her mother figure Paula Wall, and sisters Rhonda Wall, Stephanie McCann, Debbie Gardea, their husbands and their wonderful children and grandchildren.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will take place during the spring in her hometown of Green River, Wyoming.

Donations in her honor can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/ and/or Shriners Children’s Salt Lake City at https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/locations/salt-lake-city.