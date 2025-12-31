Pauline Mary “Slim” Brown (July 8, 1939 – December 26, 2025)

Pauline Mary “Slim” Brown, 86, of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on December 26, 2025 following a lengthy illness.



Pauline was born on July 8, 1939 in Golden, Colorado to Joseph Velikaneye and Louise (Ponzi) Velikaneye. She was the oldest child, and made sure everybody knew it too. In 1942, Pauline came to Rock Springs with her family and it remained her home for the rest of her life. She was a graduate of the Rock Springs High School class of 1957, and on December 4, 1958 she married Herbert “Bert” Brown in Evanston. In 1960, Pauline and Bert welcomed their oldest child, a daughter named Terri, and in 1962 they welcomed their youngest child, a son named David.



Following her marriage and the birth of her children, Pauline helped care for the apartments on 2nd Street with her husband, and they were known to be great landlords who cared not only for the building, but for their tenants as well. However, her most iconic occupation was as a Lunch Monitor/Lunch Lady at Lincoln Elementary school, where she held that title from 1969 until her retirement in 2001. During her time at Lincoln she became well-loved by students and staff alike, with former students and coworkers coming up to her to share their fond memories of “Mrs. Brown” whenever she or her family were spotted out in public. Pauline was also active in the PTA at Lincoln Elementary School from 1966 to 1972, where she helped plan many fundraisers, drives, and school events.



In life, Pauline helped care for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always mentioned that caring for them kept her young and on her feet, which is something that her family believes to be true. Pauline was also a vital part of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community. She loved doing things for the church, whether it be cleaning the sanctuary, working church events, washing purifiers, or taking communion to the sick or elderly who were not able to make it to Mass. She also loved to work in her garden in the warmer months, which is something that she graciously took over for her husband following his death in 1995.



She is survived by her daughter Terri Nations (Kenneth), son David Brown (Sam), grandchildren Amanda Nations-Silva (Lester), Talitha Laughlin (Ted), Kenneah Destefanis (Cory), Andi Nations, Gage Grantham-Christman (Jeff), Roman Beck (Brie), and Harmony Smith (Sean), great-grandchildren Jayces Blatter, Liberty Destefanis, Balthazar Nations, Teagan Blatter, Zyler Destefanis, Alera Johns, Brooklynn Destefanis, Selah Johns, Lyra Beck, Rinzai Beck, Eden Smith, and Bowen Smith, her youngest brother Paul Velikaneye (Linda), as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Pauline is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert “Bert” Brown, her parents Louise Myska and Joseph Velikaneye Sr., her step-father Stanley Myska, her younger brother Joseph Velikaneye Jr., younger sister Theresa Demas, and paternal and maternal grandparents.



The family respectfully requests donations be made in Pauline’s memory to Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, 644 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or charity of your choice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 A.M., Monday, January 5, 2026 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.