Pauline R. Young (November 26, 1938 – July 2, 2025)

Pauline R. Young, 86, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 2, 2025 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past three weeks and former resident of Sarasota, Florida.

She was born November 26, 1938, in the charming town of Lewiston, Maine; the daughter of Edward St. Cyr and Dolores Caron. Pauline brought warmth and kindness to all who knew her throughout her rich, fulfilling life.

Pauline’s formative years were spent in Lewiston, Maine, where she obtained her General Education Certificate, setting the foundation for a life of dedication and hard work. She embarked on a 20-year career as an agent with steadfast commitment, most notably at Budget Rental Car, where she was respected and loved by both colleagues and customers. Her exceptional interpersonal skills also shone through her many years of service in various restaurants as a waitress, where she greeted everyone with a genuine smile and kindness.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married David W. Young September 5, 1982. He preceded her in death March 8, 2025.

Pauline’s gentle nature, perseverance, and unwavering love for her family will always be remembered. Her legacy lives on through the countless lives she touched, both in her professional life and within her tight-knit family circle.

Survivors include two nephews, David Kelsey and his wife Darla of Rock Springs, and Ed Kelsey of Florissant, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Dolores St. Cyr; husband, David W. Young; one sister, Madeline Parker. Her devotion to her family was apparent and heartfelt, and she shared many cherished memories with them during her lifetime.

Friends and family are invited to share memories and leave condolences at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.

Pauline R. Young, an extraordinary woman filled with grace and compassion, will be missed deeply by all who knew her. Her spirit will eternally reside in our hearts.