Pavement Repairs Continue West of Green River

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Acme Concrete Paving Inc. continue concrete pavement repairs on Interstate 80 between mile markers 83 and 86.

Drivers can expect single lane closures and decreased speeds in the work area that are intermittent and will vary on a daily basis. Beginning Monday both eastbound on and off ramps at Exit 85 at the Covered Wagon Interchange will close for concrete pavement repairs and cattle guard removal. The connector road between I-80 and Wyoming State Highway 374 will be open to allow access north of I-80.

On June 30, the westbound on and off ramps will both be closed and the eastbound on and off ramps will open. The closure will last roughly a week. Drivers should continue to expect work at the interchange and expect to see roadside flaggers and minimal delays.

Map courtesy of WYDOT.

Work started on the concrete pavement rehabilitation project between mile markers 83 and 86 in both the east and westbound lanes on the west side of Green River. Drivers will see single lane closures in each direction and speeds will be reduced to 45 mph at intermittent locations throughout the project area. The work includes concrete slab replacement, smoothness grinding, and resealing concrete joints. The completion for the work is Oct. 31.